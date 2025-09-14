Next Article
Delhi weather: Partly cloudy skies, temps between 25-34degC
Delhi saw a warm Sunday with the temperature peaking at 34.4°C—just a bit hotter than usual for this time of year.
The minimum dropped to 25.6°C, and humidity hovered around 58%.
IMD says you can expect more of the same on Monday: partly cloudy skies and similar temps.
Delhi's air quality today
At 4pm Delhi's Air Quality Index landed at 110—firmly in the 'moderate' zone according to CPCB.
According to general health guidance, most people are fine, but those sensitive to pollution might want to take it easy outdoors.
For reference: AQI under 100 is considered 'good' or 'satisfactory.'