'Love jihad': BJP leader orders removal of Muslim workers
Eklavya Singh Gaur, a BJP leader and son of an MLA, has told all 501 shops in Indore's Sheetlamata Market to remove Muslim salesmen—and given shop owners two months to evict Muslim traders renting space.
The justification offered was the need to curb so-called "love jihad."
Muslim customers unaffected, but concerns over jobs loom
Market officials confirmed that "all the Muslim boys working in Sheetlamata Market will be removed immediately."
The order doesn't affect Muslim customers, who make up nearly half the shoppers.
Many worry this directive puts young Muslims's livelihoods at risk and stirs up communal tensions in Madhya Pradesh.
Congress leader warns of potential protests
Congress city president Chintu Chouksey called the order divisive and urged authorities to step in before things escalate.
He warned that if officials don't act soon, protests could follow.