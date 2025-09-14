Delhi: Ministry employee dies in accident involving BMW, bus
A serious accident on Delhi's Ring Road took place near the Delhi Cantt metro station this Sunday, September 14, 2025.
A speeding BMW hit a motorcycle carrying a Ministry of Finance employee and his wife—tragically, the man died and his wife was severely injured.
After the collision, the injured persons further hit a bus; both the BMW driver, a woman, and her husband were also hurt.
BMW driver was eyewitness; police investigating
Eyewitnesses confirmed the woman's role in the crash. She and her husband drove the victims to a hospital 22km away—a move criticized by the deceased's son for possibly costing precious time.
Police have seized the car and called forensic experts to help with their investigation.
An FIR has been filed, but statements from those in the BMW are still pending as they recover in hospital.