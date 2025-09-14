Delhi government to soon allow free bus rides for transgenders
The Delhi government is moving forward with a plan to let transgender people ride DTC busses for free.
The proposal, which follows a 2022 court order directing authorities to decide on a representation seeking recognition of transgender persons as a "third gender" on tickets and the extension of free travel, is now just waiting on Cabinet approval.
Activists say delays have made things tough for the community
Delays have made things tough for the transgender community, with ongoing confusion over ticketing and access. Activists like Amit Juyal have highlighted these daily struggles.
The Transport Department says they're working on a revised proposal after consulting other departments—so if the Cabinet gives the green light soon, it could finally make city travel easier and more inclusive for everyone.