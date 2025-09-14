Punjab flood relief: ₹2cr aid for 50 worst-hit families

Health teams tackling water-borne diseases

To get communities back on their feet, a massive clean-up is happening in 2,300 villages—set to wrap up by September 24, according to Rural Development Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond.

Health teams are out tackling water-borne diseases and vaccinating livestock, while Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian has kicked off a special five-day cleaning drive in grain markets so farmers can have a smoother paddy season after all the chaos.