Next Article
Punjab flood relief: ₹2cr aid for 50 worst-hit families
After devastating floods took 56 lives in Punjab, the state government is giving ₹2 crore in aid to 50 families hit hardest.
Officials say help for the remaining six families is on the way, aiming to support everyone impacted as quickly as possible.
Health teams tackling water-borne diseases
To get communities back on their feet, a massive clean-up is happening in 2,300 villages—set to wrap up by September 24, according to Rural Development Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond.
Health teams are out tackling water-borne diseases and vaccinating livestock, while Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian has kicked off a special five-day cleaning drive in grain markets so farmers can have a smoother paddy season after all the chaos.