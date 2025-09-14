Hyderabad: Surprise rain on Sunday leads to waterlogging, traffic jams

Rainfall data for Sunday

Police teams from across the city teamed up at busy junctions to keep things moving, while HYDRAA crews worked to clear the streets.

Shaikpet topped the rainfall charts with 80.8mm by Sunday evening, followed by heavy showers in Jubilee Hills and Anandbagh.

Other neighborhoods like Bandlaguda and Neredmet were hit hard too, making commutes extra challenging for everyone trying to get around.