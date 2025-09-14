Next Article
Hyderabad: Surprise rain on Sunday leads to waterlogging, traffic jams
Hyderabad got a surprise downpour on Sunday, turning sunny plans into a soggy mess.
Key areas like Jubilee Hills, Tolichowki, and Malakpet saw major waterlogging and traffic jams, with police rerouting vehicles away from flooded spots like Rethibowli and Nanalnagar.
Rainfall data for Sunday
Police teams from across the city teamed up at busy junctions to keep things moving, while HYDRAA crews worked to clear the streets.
Shaikpet topped the rainfall charts with 80.8mm by Sunday evening, followed by heavy showers in Jubilee Hills and Anandbagh.
Other neighborhoods like Bandlaguda and Neredmet were hit hard too, making commutes extra challenging for everyone trying to get around.