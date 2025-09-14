Olympics in Ahmedabad? Shah's big sports vision for India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah just shared big plans: Ahmedabad could soon be India's "sports capital."
At the opening of the massive Veer Savarkar Sports Complex (now the country's largest), Shah said there is a strong possibility of hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, for which India has submitted its bid, and possibly even bring the Olympics to Ahmedabad in 2036.
Major venues like Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium and Sardar Patel Sports Complex are all part of this vision.
Sports budget has increased significantly since 2014-15: Shah
The new Veer Savarkar Sports Complex is packed with top-notch features, including an Olympic-sized pool.
Shah pointed out that since 2014-15, India's sports budget has jumped from ₹1,643 crore to ₹5,300 crore—a move he credits for more Indian athletes winning medals at global events.
The government also wants sports and education to work together for bigger social impact and better international results.