Olympics in Ahmedabad? Shah's big sports vision for India India Sep 14, 2025

Union Home Minister Amit Shah just shared big plans: Ahmedabad could soon be India's "sports capital."

At the opening of the massive Veer Savarkar Sports Complex (now the country's largest), Shah said there is a strong possibility of hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, for which India has submitted its bid, and possibly even bring the Olympics to Ahmedabad in 2036.

Major venues like Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium and Sardar Patel Sports Complex are all part of this vision.