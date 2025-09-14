Next Article
Delhi: 9-year-old boy feared drowned in Yamuna
On Sunday evening in North Delhi's Wazirabad, 31-year-old Heera and his nine-year-old relative Alok entered the Yamuna River.
Tragically, Heera drowned and was found by rescue teams, while Alok is still missing and feared drowned.
Search operation on
Rescue teams and divers are still searching for Alok in the flood-swollen river, which has become even riskier after heavy monsoon rains pushed water levels above the danger mark.
Despite tough conditions, authorities haven't given up hope and are continuing their efforts to find him.