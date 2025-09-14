Next Article
PM Modi launches ₹18,500cr worth projects in Assam
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just launched a massive set of projects in Assam worth ₹18,530 crore.
The highlights? A new medical college and hospital in Darrang and the 121km Guwahati Ring Road, which promises to ease traffic and make getting around a lot smoother.
Bioethanol plant, petrochemical unit among major investments
Modi also kicked off the world's first, second-generation bioethanol plant in Golaghat—a ₹5,000 crore investment aiming to boost rural incomes and create cleaner fuel.
Plus, he laid the foundation for a major petrochemical unit at Numaligarh Refinery with another ₹7,230 crore going into Assam's industrial growth.
The new Darrang Medical College will offer 100 MBBS seats, giving healthcare in the region a real upgrade.