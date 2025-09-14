PM's ₹18,000cr boost for Assam as Modi launches deepwater mission
Prime Minister Modi just launched the National Deepwater Exploration Mission, which is all about finding oil and gas in India's own seas to help the country rely less on imports.
While in Assam, he also opened a new bioethanol plant and started work on a polypropylene plant at Numaligarh Refinery—both moves aimed at boosting local industry and jobs.
Bioethanol plant to help local farmers
Assam is set to receive ₹18,000 crore for projects that will improve roads, health care, and more.
The state's also getting a massive ₹27,000 crore semiconductor plant in Morigaon as part of India's tech push.
Modi pointed out that the new bioethanol plant will buy bamboo from local farmers—expected to pump ₹200 crore into the region every year—giving a real lift to both agriculture and tribal communities.