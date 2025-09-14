PM's ₹18,000cr boost for Assam as Modi launches deepwater mission

Bioethanol plant to help local farmers

Assam is set to receive ₹18,000 crore for projects that will improve roads, health care, and more.

The state's also getting a massive ₹27,000 crore semiconductor plant in Morigaon as part of India's tech push.

Modi pointed out that the new bioethanol plant will buy bamboo from local farmers—expected to pump ₹200 crore into the region every year—giving a real lift to both agriculture and tribal communities.