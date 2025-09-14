Early retreat of monsoon in Rajasthan this year: IMD

Heavy rain warning for Vidarbha, Maharashtra

On Saturday alone, places like Konkan, Goa, and Marathwada saw some serious downpours—think 120-200mm of rain. Madhya Maharashtra and East Madhya Pradesh weren't far behind with 70-110mm.

The IMD says Vidarbha should brace for more heavy showers for at least three days, while other regions might get four more rainy days.

This is all thanks to a low-pressure system hanging over north Telangana and Vidarbha. Plus, with the monsoon both starting early in Kerala in the last week of May and now leaving early up north, the timing of the monsoon's onset and withdrawal has shifted this year.