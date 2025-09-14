Man allegedly shot dead friend, dismembered body with family
A New Jersey man, Everton Thomas (41), is facing serious charges after allegedly killing Harold Miller Jr., who went missing back in June.
Prosecutors say Thomas allegedly had his wife and son help dismember Miller's body with a chainsaw.
He's also accused of trying to cover up the crime.
Thomas was seen driving Miller's car
Surveillance footage showed Miller entering a residence associated with Thomas on June 12, with a gunshot heard soon after.
Later, Thomas was seen driving Miller's car, and police found blood stains and a gun at his house.
Even though Thomas tried to escape to Canada, he was arrested on September 8 while re-entering the US.
His wife and son are also facing charges for helping cover up what happened.
Authorities are still asking anyone with info to come forward.