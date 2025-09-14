Man allegedly shot dead friend, dismembered body with family

Thomas was seen driving Miller's car

Surveillance footage showed Miller entering a residence associated with Thomas on June 12, with a gunshot heard soon after.

Later, Thomas was seen driving Miller's car, and police found blood stains and a gun at his house.

Even though Thomas tried to escape to Canada, he was arrested on September 8 while re-entering the US.

His wife and son are also facing charges for helping cover up what happened.

Authorities are still asking anyone with info to come forward.