UP woman, lover kill husband, dump body to hide crime India Sep 14, 2025

In Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh, Neha and her lover Jitendra have been arrested for allegedly murdering Neha's husband, Nageshwar Rauniyar.

Police say the two strangled Nageshwar after getting him drunk, then tried to disguise the crime by dumping his body 25km away to make it look like an accident.

The case came to light on September 13, 2025, when Nageshwar's father reported the suspicious death.