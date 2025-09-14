Next Article
UP woman, lover kill husband, dump body to hide crime
In Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh, Neha and her lover Jitendra have been arrested for allegedly murdering Neha's husband, Nageshwar Rauniyar.
Police say the two strangled Nageshwar after getting him drunk, then tried to disguise the crime by dumping his body 25km away to make it look like an accident.
The case came to light on September 13, 2025, when Nageshwar's father reported the suspicious death.
Accused tried to escape to Mumbai
Investigators tracked Neha and Jitendra using mobile data as they tried to escape to Mumbai.
Both confessed to planning the murder because Nageshwar opposed their relationship and refused divorce—Neha also claimed he harassed her.
The police are reviewing evidence and considering charges related to both murder and hiding the crime.