Jaipur: 7 family members returning from Haridwar drown in underpass
Seven people from two families lost their lives late Saturday night when their car, reportedly speeding, crashed into a divider and fell 16 feet into a rain-filled, under-construction underpass near Prahladpura on Jaipur's Ring Road.
The group was heading home from Haridwar after performing last rites for a relative.
Overspeeding, loss of control likely causes
The victims included driver Ramraj Vaishnav, his wife Madhu, their 14-month-old son Rudra, and four relatives from Kekri in Ajmer.
Locals discovered the submerged car around 12:30pm Sunday and alerted police, who used a crane to recover the vehicle and bodies.
Police say overspeeding and loss of control were likely causes; an investigation is ongoing.