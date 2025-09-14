Bengaluru to face 60-hour water cut from September 15

Why is this work important?

BWSSB Chairman V Ram Prasath Manohar says this work is crucial for keeping the city's water system running smoothly—especially since Bengaluru pumps its water from a reservoir 90km away and around 350 meters below the city, at a daily electricity cost of nearly ₹3 crore.

Right now, the city only gets about half the water it needs.

The good news: once Stage V is up and running, it'll boost supply by 750 million liters a day (though power bills will go up too).

Until then, everyone's being urged to use water wisely.