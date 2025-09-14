Bengaluru to face 60-hour water cut from September 15
Heads up, Bengaluru!
Starting September 15, 2025, the city will see a 60-hour water supply cut as BWSSB carries out maintenance primarily at the Cauvery Stage V pumping stations.
Residents are being asked to store enough water and plan ahead, since additional maintenance is set for other stations from 6am on September 16 until 6am on September 17.
Why is this work important?
BWSSB Chairman V Ram Prasath Manohar says this work is crucial for keeping the city's water system running smoothly—especially since Bengaluru pumps its water from a reservoir 90km away and around 350 meters below the city, at a daily electricity cost of nearly ₹3 crore.
Right now, the city only gets about half the water it needs.
The good news: once Stage V is up and running, it'll boost supply by 750 million liters a day (though power bills will go up too).
Until then, everyone's being urged to use water wisely.