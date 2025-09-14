Heavy rain likely in these Telangana districts tomorrow

Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds expected

But it's not just about rain—thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are very likely to occur at isolated places in all 33 districts.

Hyderabad can expect cloudy skies with possible light to moderate showers later in the day or night.

Temperatures will hover around 31°C during the day and dip to about 22°C at night.

If you're heading out, keep an eye on updates and stay safe!