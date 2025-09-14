Vaishno Devi yatra resumes on 20th day; pilgrims protest
Pilgrims at Katra base camp staged protests on Sunday after the Mata Vaishno Devi yatra remained suspended for the 20th day.
The pilgrimage was halted on August 26, 2025, hours before a deadly landslide that killed 34 and injured 20.
Although there were hopes to restart the journey by September 14, ongoing heavy rains have kept the route closed for safety.
Pilgrims share their disappointment
Crowds gathered at Banganga Darshani gate, eager to continue but stopped by police due to risky conditions.
Many shared their disappointment—Rajiv Lodhi, who walked barefoot from Madhya Pradesh for over two months, wished small groups could go ahead; Vinod Kumar from Chennai regretted not being able to extend his stay; Rekha from Mumbai questioned why online bookings are still open; and Raj Kumar Jha from Bihar said he's determined to finish the pilgrimage no matter what.