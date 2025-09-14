Vaishno Devi yatra resumes on 20th day; pilgrims protest

Pilgrims share their disappointment

Crowds gathered at Banganga Darshani gate, eager to continue but stopped by police due to risky conditions.

Many shared their disappointment—Rajiv Lodhi, who walked barefoot from Madhya Pradesh for over two months, wished small groups could go ahead; Vinod Kumar from Chennai regretted not being able to extend his stay; Rekha from Mumbai questioned why online bookings are still open; and Raj Kumar Jha from Bihar said he's determined to finish the pilgrimage no matter what.