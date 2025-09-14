Next Article
Undernourished and overweight: India's kids face double whammy
UNICEF's latest report shows a worrying trend: more Indian kids are struggling with both undernutrition and obesity.
Since 2006, the number of overweight children under five has more than doubled, and by 2030, India could account for 11% of the global obesity burden.
The main culprits? More ultra-processed foods and less physical activity.
UNICEF calls for better nutrition policies
India's nutrition problem isn't just about too little food—36% of kids under five are stunted from lack of nutrients, while others get too many empty calories.
Plus, over half of women aged 15-49 are anemic.
UNICEF is urging stronger policies to help everyone eat better and stay active, so future generations can avoid health issues like diabetes and hypertension.