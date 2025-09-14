India led world for 3,000 years with peace: RSS chief

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat recently claimed that India led the world for 3,000 years with peace and unity. At a book launch in Indore, he credited India's ancestors for promoting harmony—even as technology and society advanced—and backed up his point by quoting historian William Dalrymple.

Unity has only grown stronger: Bhagwat Bhagwat said, "There had been no conflict in the world for 3000 years. Human life was happy and cultured."

He dismissed Winston Churchill's old prediction that India would break apart after independence, saying the country's unity has only grown stronger.

Highlighting what he called India's "solid" faith rooted in logic and experience, Bhagwat argued that India offers a path to happiness global experiments haven't matched—especially after Covid-19.

Who is Bhagwat? Bhagwat is a key voice shaping ideas about Indian culture and nationalism.

The RSS is known for its Hindu nationalist views and has played a big role in Indian society.