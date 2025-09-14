UP woman killed by leopard in her field

Leopard attacks and human deaths

Meera's death is part of a troubling trend—monsoon floods have forced leopards out of their usual habitats and into villages and fields.

The forest department has set up cages with goats as bait to catch them, but frequent thefts of bait have slowed progress.

Meanwhile, protests led by local leaders are pushing for stronger government action, and authorities have identified 87 villages as hypersensitive and have increased vigilance in affected areas—but the conflict continues.