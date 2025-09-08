PM Modi to chair Combined Commanders's Conference in Kolkata India Sep 08, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to open the Combined Commanders's Conference in Kolkata on September 15.

Running from September 15-17, 2025, the event focuses on how India's armed forces can modernize and work smarter together.

The main theme? "Year of Reforms - Transforming for the Future," with leaders zeroing in on new tech and better ways to stay ready for tomorrow's challenges.