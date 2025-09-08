Next Article
PM Modi to chair Combined Commanders's Conference in Kolkata
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to open the Combined Commanders's Conference in Kolkata on September 15.
Running from September 15-17, 2025, the event focuses on how India's armed forces can modernize and work smarter together.
The main theme? "Year of Reforms - Transforming for the Future," with leaders zeroing in on new tech and better ways to stay ready for tomorrow's challenges.
Who's who of India's defense will be there
Top names like Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defense Staff General Anil Chauhan, and Defense Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh will all be there.
The goal is to swap ideas on big reforms, boost teamwork between military branches, and figure out how India's defense can keep up with a fast-changing world.