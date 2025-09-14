Next Article
Assam rocked by 5.9-magnitude earthquake, no reports of injuries
On Thursday afternoon, Assam was rocked by a 5.9-magnitude earthquake with its center in Udalguri district, about 5km deep.
Tremors were felt in Guwahati, where people rushed outside in fear—but thankfully, there were no reports of injuries or major damage.
Tremors felt in Guwahati, residents take to X (Twitter)
Guwahati residents quickly shared their shock on social media, with many describing worries about buildings and roof safety.
Anita Goswami summed up the mood, recalling her anxiety during the shaking.
Afterward, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal urged everyone to stay alert and wished for everyone's safety.