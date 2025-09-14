No immediate damage was reported

5.9-magnitude earthquake jolts Assam, other states feel it too

By Snehil Singh 05:24 pm Sep 14, 202505:24 pm

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck Assam on Sunday, sending tremors across several northeastern states, including Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura. According to preliminary reports, the epicentre was located near Tezpur, a town in Assam's Sonitpur district. No immediate loss of lives or damage to property has been reported, officials told PTI. The Hindustan Times reported a Guwahati resident saying, "It felt like it would never stop."