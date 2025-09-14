Next Article
5.9-magnitude earthquake jolts Assam, other states feel it too
By Snehil Singh
Sep 14, 2025 05:24 pm
A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck Assam on Sunday, sending tremors across several northeastern states, including Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura. According to preliminary reports, the epicentre was located near Tezpur, a town in Assam's Sonitpur district. No immediate loss of lives or damage to property has been reported, officials told PTI. The Hindustan Times reported a Guwahati resident saying, "It felt like it would never stop."
Prelim M5.9 Earthquake Assam, India Sep-14 11:11 UTC, updates https://t.co/BvAO6ecmEy— USGS Tweet Earthquake Dispatch (@USGSted) September 14, 2025