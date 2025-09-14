Get ready for a chillier winter! La Nina likely to arrive

What to expect during La Niña

If La Nina does arrive after the monsoon, expect longer and more frequent cold waves—something studies have seen happen before during these years.

Private forecasters like Skymet say even a short La Nina can bring heavier snowfall and extra chilly days up north.

According to US experts, there's about a 71% chance we'll see La Nina between October and December 2025.

So, you might want to keep those sweaters handy!