Get ready for a chillier winter! La Nina likely to arrive
Heads up—India might be in for a chillier winter than usual!
The US Climate Prediction Center has issued a La Nina Watch, which means this global weather pattern could show up again by late 2025.
La Nina tends to cool things down, especially in northern parts of the country.
What to expect during La Niña
If La Nina does arrive after the monsoon, expect longer and more frequent cold waves—something studies have seen happen before during these years.
Private forecasters like Skymet say even a short La Nina can bring heavier snowfall and extra chilly days up north.
According to US experts, there's about a 71% chance we'll see La Nina between October and December 2025.
So, you might want to keep those sweaters handy!