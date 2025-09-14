PM Modi to visit Bihar's Purnea, launch projects worth ₹36,000cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Purnea district in Bihar on Monday to address a rally and launch development projects worth ₹36,000 crore. The key highlights of his visit include the inauguration of a newly developed airport terminal and the National Makhana Board. The latter was announced in this year's Union budget and is aimed at promoting makhana (Indian foxnuts), which are predominantly produced in Bihar.

Political significance PM's Bihar push ahead of assembly polls The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is hoping to retain power in Bihar, with PM Modi's visit being a key part of their election strategy ahead of the assembly polls. Senior BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary emphasized the importance of this visit, saying, "In his 11 years of tenure, Modi has gifted Bihar development projects worth about ₹1.50 lakh-crore."

Security arrangements Security arrangements for PM's visit in full swing Ahead of PM Modi's visit, elaborate security measures have been put in place in Purnea. Vehicles on national and state highways will remain suspended for 24 hours from midnight Sunday. The local administration is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the events planned during this high-profile visit.

Criticism voiced Tejashwi Yadav slams BJP over hospital facilities Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav conducted a surprise inspection at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Purnea. He shared a video highlighting his concerns about the hospital's facilities. "The new building here must have cost hundreds of crores. Yet, it does not have an ICU and a trauma center," he said in the video.