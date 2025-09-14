PM Modi to visit Bihar's Purnea, launch projects worth ₹36,000cr
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Purnea district in Bihar on Monday to address a rally and launch development projects worth ₹36,000 crore. The key highlights of his visit include the inauguration of a newly developed airport terminal and the National Makhana Board. The latter was announced in this year's Union budget and is aimed at promoting makhana (Indian foxnuts), which are predominantly produced in Bihar.
Political significance
PM's Bihar push ahead of assembly polls
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is hoping to retain power in Bihar, with PM Modi's visit being a key part of their election strategy ahead of the assembly polls. Senior BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary emphasized the importance of this visit, saying, "In his 11 years of tenure, Modi has gifted Bihar development projects worth about ₹1.50 lakh-crore."
Security arrangements
Security arrangements for PM's visit in full swing
Ahead of PM Modi's visit, elaborate security measures have been put in place in Purnea. Vehicles on national and state highways will remain suspended for 24 hours from midnight Sunday. The local administration is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the events planned during this high-profile visit.
Criticism voiced
Tejashwi Yadav slams BJP over hospital facilities
Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav conducted a surprise inspection at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Purnea. He shared a video highlighting his concerns about the hospital's facilities. "The new building here must have cost hundreds of crores. Yet, it does not have an ICU and a trauma center," he said in the video.
Healthcare appeal
Patients forced to lie down outside, says Yadav
Yadav also pointed out that many patients are forced to lie down outside due to ongoing construction work at GMCH. He urged PM Modi to visit the hospital and see for himself the failures of both the central and state governments in providing basic healthcare facilities. This visit comes as a major political move by the NDA ahead of Bihar's assembly elections, with hopes pinned on PM Modi's continued support for development projects in the state.