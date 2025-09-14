Navi Mumbai airport to open soon: What to know

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is set to open soon. In its first phase, Terminal 1 will handle up to 20 million passengers a year—big news for anyone tired of the crowds at Mumbai's current airport.

When will NMIA open? NMIA is rolling out in phases. By the time it's fully ready, it'll handle up to 90 million passengers each year and move about 2.5 million tons of cargo by 2032.

This should seriously ease the pressure on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Location and access The airport sits near Ulwe and Panvel, with fast connections via Sion-Panvel Highway and Eastern Freeway.

Thanks to the new Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (opened in 2024), you can reach from South Mumbai in just 20 minutes.