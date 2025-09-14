Parliamentary panel wants government to tackle AI-generated fake news
A parliamentary committee wants the government to step up its fight against AI-powered fake news.
Their new draft report highlights how AI can both create and spot misinformation, and suggests stronger laws plus tech solutions.
The panel also recommends exploring the feasibility of mandatory labeling of AI-generated content, so people know what's real and what's not.
Committee suggests better coordination between ministries
The committee is pushing for better teamwork between key ministries—think Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & IT—to tackle this problem together.
Ideas on the table include licensing for those who make AI content, stricter fact-checking rules for media, and new tools to catch deepfakes.
There's already a nine-member group constituted to examine problems related to deepfakes, and projects underway to spot fake speech and deepfake videos.