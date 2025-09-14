Parliamentary panel wants government to tackle AI-generated fake news

Committee suggests better coordination between ministries

The committee is pushing for better teamwork between key ministries—think Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & IT—to tackle this problem together.

Ideas on the table include licensing for those who make AI content, stricter fact-checking rules for media, and new tools to catch deepfakes.

There's already a nine-member group constituted to examine problems related to deepfakes, and projects underway to spot fake speech and deepfake videos.