PM Modi to launch ₹36,000cr projects in Bihar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Purnea, Bihar on Monday to kick off major projects worth ₹36,000 crore.
Big highlights include a brand-new airport terminal and the launch of the National Makhana Board—moves set to improve air travel and support local makhana farmers.
The timing is key too, with state elections just around the corner.
Opposition leader calls out poor healthcare facilities
The BJP is spotlighting Modi's record—Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary says over ₹1.5 lakh crore in projects have rolled out under his watch.
Security in Purnea is tight: there's even a 24-hour highway traffic ban from midnight Sunday.
Meanwhile, opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav called out poor conditions at the government medical college during a surprise visit and urged Modi to address healthcare gaps during his trip.