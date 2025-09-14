India to lay 500km railway line near China border

India and China's border infrastructure race

These new rail lines are part of a bigger push that includes bridges and tunnels—making travel faster for both locals and troops if needed.

India's also bringing back old Advance Landing Grounds (unused since 1962) so helicopters and planes can reach tough spots more easily.

This all comes as both India and China have been steadily upgrading their border infrastructure, with China ramping up construction since the 2017 Doklam standoff and India investing heavily in the region over the past decade, showing just how important these connections are on both sides.