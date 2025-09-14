Next Article
Kolkata: TMC member beaten up for refusing Durga Puja donation
In Kolkata, businessman and TMC member Amit Sarkar was reportedly assaulted by members of the Ujjwal Sangha club after he declined their increased Durga Puja donation request—from ₹4,000 to ₹10,000.
The disagreement turned violent when Sarkar stood his ground on Friday.
Sarkar files complaint, Mamata calls for action
Sarkar said his family was also hurt when they tried to step in, with attackers allegedly using bamboo and iron rods.
He's now filed a police complaint and an investigation is underway.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called for action against those involved, while both TMC and BJP leaders have called for police action in response to the incident.