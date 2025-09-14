PM Modi announces ₹18,730cr projects in Assam

Northeast is the future of India

Modi called these moves part of building a "Viksit Bharat," spotlighting how Northeast India is stepping up in the country's growth story.

The new college and schools mean more chances for local students to train as doctors and nurses—helping improve healthcare close to home.

On the energy front, using bamboo for bioethanol is a cool step toward cleaner fuel and less pollution.

All together, these projects aim to put Assam on the map as a hub for clean energy, better jobs, and smoother infrastructure.