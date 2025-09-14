Odisha teacher beats 31 students for not touching her feet India Sep 14, 2025

An assistant teacher at Khandadeula Government Upper Primary School in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district was suspended this week for allegedly hitting 31 students with a bamboo stick.

The incident happened on Friday, when Sukanti Kar reportedly lashed out because the kids didn't touch her feet after morning prayers.

Several students were hurt, and one even suffered a fractured hand.