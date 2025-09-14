Next Article
Odisha teacher beats 31 students for not touching her feet
An assistant teacher at Khandadeula Government Upper Primary School in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district was suspended this week for allegedly hitting 31 students with a bamboo stick.
The incident happened on Friday, when Sukanti Kar reportedly lashed out because the kids didn't touch her feet after morning prayers.
Several students were hurt, and one even suffered a fractured hand.
Inquiry launched after parents, SMC alerted
Parents and the School Management Committee were alerted right away. The headmaster informed local education officials, who launched an immediate inquiry.
It confirmed that Kar had beaten students from classes VI to VIII.
She was suspended on Saturday, with Betnoti Block Education Officer Biplab Kar calling it a serious matter.