Union minister demands action after police lathi-charge during Ganesh visarjan India Sep 14, 2025

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi is demanding action after police used lathis during a Ganesh idol immersion in Narendra village, Dharwad, on September 7.

The clash reportedly started over music, and Joshi questioned whether the officer acted without orders from senior officials.

On social media, he called the police response an "unpardonable misdeed," and noted that small children and elderly villagers were among those affected.