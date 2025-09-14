Next Article
Union minister demands action after police lathi-charge during Ganesh visarjan
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi is demanding action after police used lathis during a Ganesh idol immersion in Narendra village, Dharwad, on September 7.
The clash reportedly started over music, and Joshi questioned whether the officer acted without orders from senior officials.
On social media, he called the police response an "unpardonable misdeed," and noted that small children and elderly villagers were among those affected.
Joshi's ultimatum to police
Joshi visited locals and political leaders to share his disappointment, saying he's ready to join a protest at the Superintendent of Police's office if the officer isn't suspended.
Some villagers believe the lathi-charge was politically motivated and are looking for quick accountability from authorities.