PM Modi launches bamboo-based ethanol plant in Assam
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just launched a new bamboo-based ethanol plant in Numaligarh, Assam.
Built with a ₹5,000 crore investment, this "zero-waste" facility is designed to fully use bamboo and aims to give Assam's rural economy a ₹200 crore boost—helping over 50,000 people in the process.
Plant to process green bamboo
The plant will process five lakh tons of green bamboo each year from across four northeastern states—a major step for clean energy and local jobs.
While in Assam, Modi also kicked off other big projects worth ₹6,300 crore, including new medical and nursing colleges.
He highlighted how better infrastructure and digital connectivity can help the Northeast play a bigger role in India's future.