Greater Noida: Mother, son found dead; suicide note recovered

In a tragic incident, a 37-year-old woman and her 11-year-old son were found dead in Greater Noida West on Saturday. The duo reportedly jumped from the 13th floor of their apartment building. The incident took place at around 10:00am in the Ace City high-rise society under Bisrakh police station jurisdiction. Neighbors heard loud screams and discovered the bodies lying in a pool of blood in the common area.

Note details Note addressed to her husband recovered A suicide note addressed to her husband was recovered from the scene. The note read, "We are leaving this world...sorry. We don't want to trouble you anymore. Nobody is responsible for our deaths." Preliminary investigations revealed that the child had been suffering from a neurodevelopmental disorder since early childhood and was dependent on medication. Despite seeking spiritual help, his condition didn't improve, adding to the mother's distress.

Family dynamics Father left for work after asking wife to give medicine The father, a chartered accountant, had left for work after asking his wife to give their son his medicine. After administering the dose, she allegedly took him to the terrace area. Minutes later, both were found dead. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Shakti Mohan Awasthi said, "After receiving information that a woman and her 11-year-old child had fallen from the 13th floor in Greater Noida."