Southwest monsoon withdraws from west Rajasthan, 3 days before schedule

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that the Southwest monsoon has started withdrawing from parts of west Rajasthan . This comes three days ahead of its normal schedule, which is usually September 17. The IMD expects further withdrawal from more areas in Rajasthan, Punjab, and Gujarat over the next few days.

Withdrawal conditions Monsoon withdrawal criteria The IMD has declared the start of monsoon withdrawal from Rajasthan after fulfilling certain criteria. An anti-cyclonic circulation was observed over west Rajasthan at 1.5km above mean sea level, with no rainfall in the last five consecutive days. The line of withdrawal passes through Sri Ganganagar, Nagaur, Jodhpur and Barmer.

Rainfall data Rainfall status across the country so far So far, India has received 846.3mm of rainfall, which is seven percent above the long period average (LPA) of 790.1mm. However, the east and northeast meteorological subdivisions are facing a 20% deficit in rainfall. Meanwhile, northwestern India has witnessed a surplus of 32% while central and southern peninsular regions have recorded surpluses of 11% and eight percent respectively during this monsoon season till September 14.