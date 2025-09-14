Southwest monsoon withdraws from west Rajasthan, 3 days before schedule
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that the Southwest monsoon has started withdrawing from parts of west Rajasthan. This comes three days ahead of its normal schedule, which is usually September 17. The IMD expects further withdrawal from more areas in Rajasthan, Punjab, and Gujarat over the next few days.
Withdrawal conditions
Monsoon withdrawal criteria
The IMD has declared the start of monsoon withdrawal from Rajasthan after fulfilling certain criteria. An anti-cyclonic circulation was observed over west Rajasthan at 1.5km above mean sea level, with no rainfall in the last five consecutive days. The line of withdrawal passes through Sri Ganganagar, Nagaur, Jodhpur and Barmer.
Rainfall data
Rainfall status across the country so far
So far, India has received 846.3mm of rainfall, which is seven percent above the long period average (LPA) of 790.1mm. However, the east and northeast meteorological subdivisions are facing a 20% deficit in rainfall. Meanwhile, northwestern India has witnessed a surplus of 32% while central and southern peninsular regions have recorded surpluses of 11% and eight percent respectively during this monsoon season till September 14.
Monsoon timeline
Fastest monsoon in 5 years
This year's monsoon season has been particularly swift. It covered the entire country by June 29, nine days ahead of its normal schedule and making it the fastest in five years. The monsoon had also made an early onset over Kerala on May 24, the earliest since 2009. The normal date for its onset over Kerala is June 1.