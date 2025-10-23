Next Article
Assam: IED blast delays train services in north Bengal
India
Shortly after midnight on Thursday, an IED blast hit the railway tracks about 5km from Kokrajhar station in Assam, throwing train schedules off in Lower Assam and north Bengal.
Luckily, no one was hurt, but the explosion damaged a section of track and left several trains delayed or halted.
Investigation is on to find the culprit
Railway and security teams jumped in right after the blast, working overnight to fix the damage.
By 8:00am Thursday, trains were rolling again after safety checks.
Investigations are on to find out who's behind it, with extra patrols now in place to keep things safe for travelers.