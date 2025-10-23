Student dies after inhaling insecticide fumes in Bengaluru PG

PG management may face charges if found negligent

HAL Police are treating this as an unnatural death and are investigating possible negligence by the PG management.

Pavan's body has been sent for post-mortem, and forensic tests on the insecticide are underway.

Residents say they weren't told about the spraying at all.

This tragedy highlights why clear safety protocols and proper notifications during pest control matter—especially in shared accommodations where so many young people live.