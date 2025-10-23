Student dies after inhaling insecticide fumes in Bengaluru PG
Pavan, a 22-year-old BTech student from Tirupati, lost his life in a Bengaluru PG after unknowingly sleeping in a room filled with insecticide fumes meant for bed bug control.
The pesticide had been sprayed while he was away visiting family, and there were no warnings or safety instructions when he returned.
He was found dead the next morning.
PG management may face charges if found negligent
HAL Police are treating this as an unnatural death and are investigating possible negligence by the PG management.
Pavan's body has been sent for post-mortem, and forensic tests on the insecticide are underway.
Residents say they weren't told about the spraying at all.
This tragedy highlights why clear safety protocols and proper notifications during pest control matter—especially in shared accommodations where so many young people live.