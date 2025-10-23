Kant's Mahindra EV post comes amid Lokpal's BMW purchase row
Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant just announced he has switched to a Mahindra XEV9 electric vehicle, right as the Lokpal faces heat for planning to buy seven luxury BMWs.
The Lokpal—led by Justice AM Khanwilkar and made up of retired judges and officials—has been criticized for this move, with Congress leaders calling out the high price tag (₹70 lakh each) and asking why such luxury is needed.
Kant praises homegrown EVs
Kant took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise the Mahindra XEV9's "highly innovative design" and "advanced EV technology," urging others to consider homegrown EVs for a more sustainable future.
The BMW purchase plan, revealed in an October 16 tender, also includes seven days of driver training—and has sparked debate about public spending by a body meant to fight corruption.