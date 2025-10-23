Kant's Mahindra EV post comes amid Lokpal's BMW purchase row India Oct 23, 2025

Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant just announced he has switched to a Mahindra XEV9 electric vehicle, right as the Lokpal faces heat for planning to buy seven luxury BMWs.

The Lokpal—led by Justice AM Khanwilkar and made up of retired judges and officials—has been criticized for this move, with Congress leaders calling out the high price tag (₹70 lakh each) and asking why such luxury is needed.