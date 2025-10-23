Hyderabad: Cow vigilante shot at during illegal cattle transport check
A cow vigilante named Prashanth (also known as Sonu Singh) was shot near Hyderabad's Pocharam IT Corridor this week.
He and two others had stopped a vehicle they suspected of illegal cattle transport, leading to an argument over documents.
The situation escalated when the alleged cattle trader, Ibrahim, fired four shots at Singh before fleeing with his group.
Political reactions and implications
Singh is now stable in the ICU and set for surgery, while police are actively searching for Qureshi, who is absconding, and have already detained three other suspects.
The incident has sparked political heat—BJP leaders blamed AIMIM and Congress for encouraging lawlessness and announced protests over safety concerns.
Beyond politics, observers note that the shooting highlights ongoing tensions around cow protection activism and community identity in Telangana.