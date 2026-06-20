Assam police and STF arrest 9 over golden langur smuggling
Assam police and the Special Task Force just busted a wildlife trafficking ring, arresting nine people, including a Bangladeshi national, for trying to smuggle eight endangered golden langurs.
The animals were found stuffed in bags inside two vehicles on Bamungaon Road in Chirang district.
Sadly, one of the langurs didn't survive.
Langurs caged, vehicles seized, probe
The rescued langurs are now safe in cages and will be released back into their natural habitat soon.
Authorities believe the gang was moving the animals from Kokrajhar to West Bengal, possibly for international trafficking.
These rare monkeys can fetch with a blackmarket value of about ₹16 lakh on the black market.
The vehicles have been seized, and a bigger investigation is underway to track down others involved in this illegal trade.