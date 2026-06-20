Assam police and STF arrest 9 over golden langur smuggling

Langurs caged, vehicles seized, probe

The rescued langurs are now safe in cages and will be released back into their natural habitat soon.

Authorities believe the gang was moving the animals from Kokrajhar to West Bengal, possibly for international trafficking.

These rare monkeys can fetch with a blackmarket value of about ₹16 lakh on the black market.

The vehicles have been seized, and a bigger investigation is underway to track down others involved in this illegal trade.