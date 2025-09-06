Assam's Karimganj renamed Sribhumi, protests erupt
Assam's decision to rename Karimganj district as Sribhumi has sparked major protests this weekend.
The move, announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma back in November 2024, was meant to honor Rabindranath Tagore and reflect local pride—but many locals are protesting the decision and calling for their voices to be heard.
Protestors block NH37, shops and schools shut
Student groups and Congress supporters blocked National Highway 37, causing long traffic jams and shutting down shops and schools in Badarpur and nearby areas.
Things escalated when some protesters threw stones, leading to injuries among police and journalists.
Security forces responded with lathi charges while officials urged everyone to stay calm.
For now, the standoff continues as locals push for their voices to be heard.