Rajasthan: 4 pilgrims killed, 3 injured in road accident
On Saturday, a speeding truck hit a group of seven pilgrims from Chimanpura village, Dausa, as they walked along the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Sawai Madhopur.
The group had just visited Bhedoli Ashrama and was heading to Lalsot when the accident happened around 5pm.
Four people sadly lost their lives, while three others are safe.
Driver and owner of truck are being searched
The truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled after the crash.
Police teams are now working to track down both the driver and the owner of the onion-loaded truck, whose route remains unclear.
Investigators are piecing together how things went so wrong and say they're determined to hold those responsible accountable.