Malegaon blast case: Purohit calls Ram temple reflection of India
Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit, recently cleared of all charges in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, made a visit to Ayodhya's Ram Temple. He described the temple as a "reflection of the faith of the entire nation."
Purohit and six others were acquitted by a Mumbai court in July 2024 due to lack of credible evidence and several investigation lapses.
'Temple far exceeds what I had heard'
Purohit said the grandeur of the temple far exceeded what he had heard or seen in photos.
He appreciated the dedication of volunteers at the site and noted that Ayodhya had changed a lot since his last official trips, comparing its transformation to that of a 'Rajmata.'
For context, the Malegaon blast happened near a mosque in 2008, resulting in six deaths and over 100 injuries; both Purohit and former BJP MP Pragya Thakur were acquitted on grounds of insufficient evidence.