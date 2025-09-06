CM Revanth Reddy attends Ganesh immersion in Hyderabad

Wearing a saffron scarf with Lord Ganesha 's image, Reddy joined in the "Ganpati Bappa Morya" chants and enquired if devotees faced any inconvenience during the immersion. The highlight was the 69-foot Khairatabad Ganesh idol, which made its way through city streets before being carefully immersed using a giant crane.

Over 50,000 idols were immersed in Hussain Sagar lake

The festival ran for about 40 hours straight, with around 50,000 idols immersed.

To keep things safe and smooth, nearly 29,000 police officers, disaster teams, and 15,000 sanitation workers were on duty.

Boats and swimmers were stationed all around the lake to help out if needed—making sure this mega event went off without a hitch.