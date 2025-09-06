Bengal teacher suicide case: TMC leader arrested, bribe demands alleged
Ainul Haque, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader from Murshidabad, was arrested this week for allegedly driving school headmaster Ujjal Singha Ray to suicide.
According to Ray's wife Poly, her husband was pressured to pay a ₹35 lakh bribe and threatened with fake corruption charges if he refused.
Feeling trapped by these demands, Ray reportedly took his own life.
Haque charged with abetment of suicide
Police arrested Haque on Friday and charged him with abetment of suicide and criminal conspiracy.
Investigators say there's initial evidence against him and are looking into other suspects as well.
The case has sparked protests from opposition parties—CPI(M) leader Mohammed Salim called it "institutional murder" and promised legal support for Ray's family as the investigation continues.