Punjab CM Mann recovering after being hospitalized for exhaustion
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, 51, is on the mend after being admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali on September 5 for exhaustion and a low heart rate.
Hospital authorities said his vitals are now stable and his bloodwork is looking better, though he's still under observation.
Senior AAP leaders like Manish Sisodia dropped by to check in, with Sisodia sharing that Mann's health dip was likely due to an electrolyte imbalance.
Mann had to skip cabinet meeting
Because of his health scare, Mann had to skip a key cabinet meeting and miss joining Arvind Kejriwal on a visit to flood-hit areas.
This isn't the first time he's faced health issues—he was treated at the same hospital last year for an infection.