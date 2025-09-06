Meghalaya: Businessman linked to coal trade detained outside secretariat

Snaitang's group may have ties to illegal activities

Cops are now investigating if Snaitang or his group have ties to illegal activities, especially since coal mining has been banned in Meghalaya since 2014 but still goes on under the radar.

They also seized laptops, walkie-talkies, and Assam number plates from the vehicles—raising more questions about what's really happening behind the scenes.

There are also fresh allegations of a powerful cartel involving traders and politicians keeping illegal coal mining alive despite years of crackdowns.