Why India won't blindly follow US, China: Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says India is putting its own interests first, even as it deals with big players like the US and China.
In a recent chat with Times Now, she made it clear that protecting India's sovereignty and prosperity comes before fully joining any global alliance—even when many see the US as a natural partner.
Her message: India wants to work with others, but not at the cost of its independence.
Sitharaman's take on Quad, BRICS
Sitharaman also talked about being careful with international groups like Quad or BRICS, saying India prefers balanced participation over picking sides.
She highlighted the Atmanirbhar Bharat push for more homegrown production and less reliance on imports.
Addressing trade concerns, she firmly denied that foreign pressure is shaping GST reforms—stressing that India's decisions are made independently and in the country's best interest.