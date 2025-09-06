Why India won't blindly follow US, China: Nirmala Sitharaman India Sep 06, 2025

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says India is putting its own interests first, even as it deals with big players like the US and China.

In a recent chat with Times Now, she made it clear that protecting India's sovereignty and prosperity comes before fully joining any global alliance—even when many see the US as a natural partner.

Her message: India wants to work with others, but not at the cost of its independence.