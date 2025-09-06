IMD predicts rain, thunderstorms in Bengal ahead of Durga Puja India Sep 06, 2025

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says West Bengal is in for light to moderate rain and thunderstorms this week, right before Durga Puja.

South Bengal districts like South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, and Jhargram could see gusty winds (up to 40km/h) and lightning.

North Bengal spots—Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar—are likely to get heavier showers.