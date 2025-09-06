Next Article
IMD predicts rain, thunderstorms in Bengal ahead of Durga Puja
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says West Bengal is in for light to moderate rain and thunderstorms this week, right before Durga Puja.
South Bengal districts like South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, and Jhargram could see gusty winds (up to 40km/h) and lightning.
North Bengal spots—Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar—are likely to get heavier showers.
Rain could hamper Durga Puja prep
All this wet weather could slow down Durga Puja prep—pandals might take longer to build and decorate.
Kolkata's markets are already seeing fewer shoppers as people dodge the sudden downpours.
Authorities have warned about gusty winds and lightning, raising concerns about waterlogging and traffic jams during the festival week.